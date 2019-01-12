MILLERSBURG — Recently, the MMF Scholarship was endowed with the Holmes County Education Foundation by an anonymous donor. The MMF Scholarship will assist a Holmes County resident who is either a graduate of Hiland High School or one who obtained their General Education Diploma and intends to pursue higher education. Applicants must be in good academic standing with demonstrated financial need. At least one renewable scholarship will be awarded annually.



Eligible applicants can apply for this scholarship now by completing the Foundation’s online application available at www.hcef.net. Deadline to apply is April 12. Students currently receiving scholarships from the Holmes County Education Foundation are not eligible to apply for this new scholarship.



To learn more about establishing a scholarship with the Holmes County Education Foundation, visit the Foundation office located in Millersburg at the Historic Cary House, 114 N. Clay St. or contact Darla Stitzlein, executive director, at 330-674-7303.