249 S. 15th St.., Sebring



This century home has been well cared for by the current family over 45 years and has many updates including vinyl siding, vinyl tilt in windows, fresh paint, flooring and more. The home features an open living room and dining areas, spacious kitchen with tons of storage and great character, a first-floor office, nice sitting room, beautiful staircase, large three bedrooms and walk up attic. Newer gas forced air furnace and air conditioning and all appliances to stay. Enjoy the outside under a covered back porch, stamped concrete patio area and side walks and an oversized two-car garage. There is an open house scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. For a private showing or more information, call Lesli Bowlin at 330-651-5684, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwood Realty.