MILLERSBURG — Enrollment for Holmes Center for the Arts winter 2019 visual arts schedule is now open. Art opportunities for children include After School Art at Berlin Mennonite, a weekly class beginning Feb. 12; Under the Sea Sculpture Workshop on March 2; and Lions and Tigers and Bears, OH MY! Mask Workshop on March 16.



For adults and teens, classes include two realistic drawing classes at the Beacon Cafe in Winesburg: Wildlife Drawing beginning Feb. 12, and Intermediate Drawing beginning April 2; Acrylic Painting at Berlin Mennonite Church begins March 7; and there will be an Angels in Art Workshop at our Millersburg location on Feb. 22.



Holmes Center is also offering monthly clay workshops at the Olde World Bistro in Millersburg. February's Hump Day Cookies and Clay and Cork and Clay events will take place on Feb. 13.



For registration or more information visit holmescenterforthearts.org/art or call 330-473-2879.