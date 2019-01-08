ORRVILLE — Games, puzzles and LEGO building highlight the January events at the Orrville Public Library.



Young adults and older can join their friends to play their favorite board games at the library’s first table-top game night on Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. The evening will also include a special Codenames game with teams going head to head in the word game. Either put together a team or the library can pair participants up with other groups.



Reservations are required for the Codenames portion of the event.



The library will celebrate National Puzzle Day on Jan. 29. Visit the library to work on jigsaw puzzles, Sudoku, word searches or crossword puzzles. Visitors can also swap out their own puzzles from home with the library’s jigsaw puzzle stockpile.



The library will hold its Brick Builder Club for kids ages 8-12 on Jan. 15, 22 and 29 at 4 p.m. The library will provide the LEGOs. Registration is required as space is limited.



To start the new year, the Orrville Public Library’s Book Club will be reading "The Hate U Give" by Angie Thomas. In Thomas’ debut novel, 16-year-old Starr Carter witnesses the shooting of her best friend by a police officer. What really happened that night? Starr is the only witness. What she does, or doesn’t, say can change both her life and her community.



The book is available for checkout at the circulation desk in a variety of formats. The book club will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 15 for discussion. New members and occasional drop-ins are more than welcome to attend.



For more information on all upcoming events, contact the library at 330-683-1065.