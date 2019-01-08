WOOSTER — Bill and Annabelle (Hershberger) Moore of Wooster will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Jan. 10. They were married Jan. 10, 1954.



They are the parents of Joyce (Bruce) Williams, Brad and Will (Becky), all of Wooster. They have six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren plus a baby girl arriving in January.



Mr. Moore is a retired dairy farmer and Realtor. He is a member of Wooster Rotary Club and enjoyed farm auctions and hunting. Mrs. Moore volunteered with Friends of Boys Village and the children's nursery at Church of the Saviour. Both enjoy Ohio State and Triway sporting events along with their great-grandchildren's sporting events.



A family celebration is planned.