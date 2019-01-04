MILLERSBURG — The Holmes County Education Foundation is accepting scholarship applications for academic year 2019-2020 beginning Friday, Jan. 4. The online scholarship applications can only be found on the HCEF website at www.hcef.net.



The new online scholarship application system offers a matching criteria search in which students may apply to multiple scholarships they may be eligible for. Additional information including scholarship descriptions and award amounts are also located on the website.



The scholarships are primarily financial-need based, however, academic promise and other non-economic criteria may be considered. Applicants who complete the HCEF scholarship application also will be considered for the newly endowed Spirit Hiland Scholarship and Spirit West Holmes Scholarship which are not available to apply for directly.



Scholarship applications are only accepted once per academic year. Please be sure to apply during the application period if you intend to enroll in an accredited higher education institution for either fall or spring semester.



Graduating high school seniors, adult students currently or previously enrolled in college, graduate school students, home-schooled students or other individuals pursuing further education who (1) reside in Holmes County, and/or (2) have graduated from a Holmes County high school are eligible to apply.



The application deadline is Friday, April 12 and completed applications must be submitted with all required attachments by 5 p.m. on that day. College students currently receiving Education Foundation scholarships were emailed a renewal scholarship application link in December. Those students should only apply via the email link and not apply as a new student.



Additional information on financial aid and outside scholarships is posted on the Holmes County Education Foundation’s Facebook page. "Like" us to stay informed. If you have any questions, you may call the Holmes County Education Foundation at (330) 674-7303 or email the HCEF at info@hcef.net.