Like most people, at the end of the year I tend to give myself lofty resolutions that I’ll never achieve. There was that year I vowed to hike 100 miles, which I probably did, but I failed to actually pay attention and write them down and so it became another fail on my list of resolutions. There was also that time (or times, if I’m being honest) that I swore I would start and finish my laundry all in the same day so we wouldn’t be forced to sift through laundry baskets to find matching socks or clean undershirts. I don’t need to tell you that I have successfully failed at that each and every time I promised to do it.



The sad truth is that we all make lofty goals like that, that find the majority of us giving up by Jan. 4, and the promises we make are all things we think we should be doing because we all know that one person who is amazing and perfect and makes their life look easy. I have a friend who makes her bed every single day. I’m both green with envy and red with anger because she’s organized and neat and on a good day I shift the comforter that I stole in the middle of the night back over a bit to my husband’s side. I’m no monster.



Making your bed daily would be something that would make my life appear more organized, but really that’s not what I strive to be when I think about a change I would like to see. I could also keep my car clean, organize the shoe closet, eat fewer potato chips, and dust the top of the light fixtures. These would all be mature things, but the older I get, the more I understand how valuable it is to have fun, to live fun, and to spread fun.



So this year, that’s my goal. My resolution is to appreciate the seriousness of life, but to not let it get the best of me. We could all use a little more lightness, I think, and that’s my plan.



More fun. More giggles. More goofiness. More standing in the card aisle and laughing until I cry reading humor cards and then sending them to far away friends. More making a smiling goofy face when the video camera at the bank drive through comes on. More moments of not controlling the volume of our silly snorts when my friends and I get together, which we should definitely do more of and we should have time for because none of us should be making our beds or dusting light fixtures.



That’s what 2020 will be for. ? (Just kidding!)