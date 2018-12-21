She will bear a son, and you shall call his name Jesus, for he will save his people from their sins. All this took place to fulfill what the Lord had spoken by the prophet: Matthew 1:21-22 (ESV)



On May 18, 1980, the volcano Mount St. Helens erupted violently, spewing ash all over the Pacific Northwest, and a fine dust into the atmosphere that made for absolutely beautiful sunsets for months to come. The eruption also killed 57 people who never heard it coming. Now don’t get me wrong, anybody who had a radio on or read a newspaper knew that something was imminent. Really, everybody had ample warning, but when the explosion occurred, the tremendous sound, which could be heard up to 600 miles away, was not heard by those closest to it. The blast, much like a nuclear explosion, went straight up. Those killed most likely never knew what hit them. Those who survived, to a person, described an eerie silence and then debris falling all around them. Christ’s first coming at that first Christmas, was very similar.



In the Gospel of Matthew’s account of the birth of Christ, the foretelling of the coming Messiah by the prophets is referred to time after time and yet, when it happened, it seems that it took everyone by surprise. No one was more surprised or frightened than Herod was. He didn’t want the prophetic message to be true, but he knew where to look when it became obvious that something important had happened in his realm. Matthew 2:3-4 tells us . . . he was troubled, and all Jerusalem with him; and assembling all the chief priests and scribes of the people, he inquired of them where the Christ was to be born. Instead of taking action that would prepare him for the Messiah, Herod tried to do away with the Christ-Child. The rest is history. God’s plan for humanity would not and could not be thwarted. Herod never knew what hit him either – because he chose not to.



In the same way that the people around Mount St. Helens ignored the abundant and obvious warning signs, many today ignore the signs of a Christ who was born of a virgin, walked this Earth for a little over 30 years, was crucified, and rose again. They ignore the fact that he has a plan for them that is foretold by the same prophets and by the Gospel message. They go through Christmas and Easter and get caught up in the festivities and miss the fact that the long expected Jesus said he would return. It’s time we helped others to be ready. Let’s help others to see and hear the obvious. The explosion of hustle and bustle can no longer drown the Gospel out. May it not be said in eternity of those we know that they never knew what hit them. Let’s share the joy of Christmas this year.



The Rev. Keith A. Tyson is the pastor at Ashland Brethren in Christ Church.