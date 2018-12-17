Hi folks! The following story has been around for years but I still love it and hope you get a chuckle as well.



FRUIT CAKE RECIPE — Guaranteed to put you in the holiday spirit.



You'll need the following: four large eggs, two cups of dried fruit, a teaspoon of baking soda, a teaspoon of salt, a cup of brown sugar, lemon juice, nuts, and a bottle or two of rum.



Before you start, sample the rum to check for quality. If it's good, let's get started.



Take a large bowl, and a measuring cup. Check the rum again. To be sure it is the highest quality, pour one level cup and drink it as fast as you can. Repeat. Turn on the electric mixer; beat one cup of butter in a large fluffy bowl. Add one seapoon of thugar and beat again. Meanwhile, make sure the rum has retained its fine quality. Cry another tup. Open a second quart if necessary.



Turn off the mixer. Break two arge leggs, and add to the bowl, and chuck in the cup of fried druit. Mix on the turner,and beat till high. If the fried druit gets stuck in the beaterers, just pry it loose with a drewscriver. Sample the rum to check for tonsisticity.



Next, sift two cups of pepper or salt. Or something. Who cares? Check the rum. Now sift the lemon juice and strain the nuts. Fold in some chopped butter. Add one table. Spoon. Of brown thugar or whatever color you can find.



Grease the oven. Turn the cake tin to 350 gredees. Don't for get to beat off the turner. Now pour the whole mess into the coven and ake. Feed to your goat. Check the rum again, and bo to ged.



Birthdays being celebrated this week include: Dec. 18 – Corey Knoble and Vivian Etzwiler; Dec. 19 – Al McElwain; Dec. 20th – Jenny Hatfield, Linda Stake and Tyler Liston; Dec. 22 – Charll Kline and Martha Beachy, Dec.23 – Mike Cowen and Beth Lackey; Dec. 24 – Jon Cooperrider; Dec. 25 – Carol Allerding, Larry Krichbaum, Sherry Kiner and Bruce Truax.



Many happy returns of the day!



In last week’s issue, we ran a bunch of trivia questions about Christmas. Here are the answers; hope you saved your paper. 1. Ox and lamb; 2. England; 3. To & From; 4. Galiee; 5. With a nod, a finger on the side of his nose and gives a smile; 6. White Christmas; 7. Oklahoma in 1907; 8. Gold & Silver; 9. White; 10. Stephen; 11. Norway; 12. Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner and Blitzen. 13. Myra; 14. Six; 15. Nutcracker Suite; 16. Cookies and Milk; 17. Jacob Marley; 18. Star; 19. Coca-Cola; 20. Bell; 21. Donner means thunder in German and Blitzen is German for lightning. 22. Pere Noel; 23. Alabama; 24. Gold, Frankincense and Myrrh; 25. Jan. 7.



Wedding anniversaries to be observed this week include: Dec. 18 – Gary and Carol Young (their 51st) and on Dec. 22 – Curt and Marilyn Derrenberger.



Congratulations!



Finally – I would like to wish everyone reading this to know that we are so blessed to be able to celebrate the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ, without fear of reprisal. It is the greatest time of the year and may each of you have a blessed time with family and friends!