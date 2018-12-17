About two weeks ago, I met this young man at Staples. He is a student at Ohio State University – Agricultural Technical Institute in the agronomy department. I truly enjoyed our discussion. This young man was very knowledgeable and did take the part of OSU-ATI very well. One of my concerns as I think back over the past few years and what I have seen happen in this topic is the position of Ohio State. My alma mater showed a movie in its Fisher Auditorium that was truly a pro-Monsanto film. There were many interesting points that were raised in the film, but also caused me to wonder what kind of a relationship OSU has with Monsanto? I may be wrong. This article from CNN was what I found disturbing.



On Aug. 11, 2018 a judge in San Francisco read the verdict in the Monsanto (Roundup-weed killer) vs Dwayne Johnson. Johnson was award $289 million in damages for the challenges he faced — mostly to punish the agricultural giant Monsanto. This case will be the precedent for thousands of other cases claiming Monsanto’s famous herbicide causes non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Johnson’s trial went first because doctor’s say that he’s near death and according to California law Johnson could expedite the trial.



After three days of deliberation the jury found in favor of Johnson and awarded Johnson $250 million in punitive damages and $39 million in compensatory damages. All of this money won’t change the facts that his two sons won’t have a dad there to teach them what they need to learn as they grow up. Johnson was declared dying by the exposure to this poison by the San Francisco jury and this may be Johnson’s last Christmas.



After the verdict, Monsanto issued a statement saying it stands by the studies that suggests glyphosate does not cause cancer. Scott Partridge vice president of Monsanto said, "We will appeal this decision and continue to vigorously defend this product, which has a 40-year history of safe use and continues to be a vital, effective and safe tool for farmers and others." Doesn’t sound to me like it is a totally settled issue.



Did Roundup cause cancer? Monsanto failed to warn the public about the dangers that Roundup could cause cancer? Both were the questions that the jury had to decide to bring the case to a close and found that Johnson was suffering because of this poison.



On March 2015 a World Health Organization arm called International Agency for Research on Cancer said the key ingredients in Roundup, which is glyphosate, is probably carcinogenic to humans. Problems remain that there is yet limited evidence that glyphosate causes cancer itself. When they combine this compound with other components it can and does become cancer causing. As a matter of fact, 800 different studies have proven that glyphosate by itself is safe. But in combination with the normal chemicals that exist in some of their mixes you can see that the mixes with their "synergistic effects" become carcinogenic. There has been evidence also of how the EPA may have worked too closely with Monsanto.



What I’m going to say is that I’m afraid this issue may go on for some time as to the truth of either side and its effects on the soil. The truth is that when GMO plants receive a dose of Roundup, it passes through the plant and enters the soil through the roots under the soil. Our farmers have been doing this sort of thing for a long time and our soils are suffering, and they need to do something different.



My hope is that we can work through the challenges we have and figure ways of solving this soil health problem that may plague all of us for some time to come. We do really owe this to our grandkids. Thank you all for your participation in our column. If you have any questions, you can email me at ewlarson546@yahoo.com. You comment on any of these articles at www.ohealthyfoodcoop.org where you will find the links.



