The Hayesville Lions Club met Dec. 13 at the Hayesville United Methodist Church for the annual Christmas Party with a delicious meal.



A Christmas Carol Puzzle was studied by all. Vice District Governor Kenny Schuck inducted Richard Rush into the club. He was sponsored by Past District Governor Greg Hess. Lions Clubs International presented the Hayesville Lions Club with an award for membership satisfaction and gave a patch to be placed on the club’s banner.



The club’s Christmas Lighting Contest will be judged on Dec. 20. A white elephant exchange was held with much laughter.



The club business meeting will be at Lion Jim Denny's on Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. The dinner meeting will be at Stone Lutheran Church on Jan. 17.