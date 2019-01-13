Jacob Dean joins Critchfield, Critchfield & Johnston



WOOSTER — Critchfield, Critchfield & Johnston Ltd announces the admission of Jacob E. Dean as the newest member of the firm, effective Jan. 1, 2019.



A graduate of Triway High School, Dean received his bachelor’s degree in corporate finance from Brigham Young University, his law degree from the University of Cincinnati, and his masters of law degree in taxation from Georgetown University. He served as a law clerk to a federal tax court judge in Washington, D.C., and also practiced law in a Washington firm before returning to the area in 2016.



"Jacob will be a cornerstone at CCJ for the next generation," said Robert C. Gorman, managing member of CCJ. "It is one thing to be a smart lawyer. It is another to be able to apply knowledge and experience to find practical solutions for clients in a timely manner. Jacob has quickly demonstrated he has the tools to be a leader in the firm and in the community."



Dean practices primarily in CCJ’s Wooster office and focuses his practice in the areas of tax, corporate and not for profit businesses.



"I am honored by the opportunity to be a Member of Critchfield, Critchfield & Johnston and am excited for the future," Dean said. "CCJ is a special firm with a fantastic team and great clients."



Dean and his wife, Danielle, have five young children and live in Wooster.







Hann passes Real Estate Appraiser Exam



SMITHVILLE — Angela Hann of R.D. Peters Appraisals has passed her state board licensed Real Estate Appraiser Exam. She has worked the past 10 years at R.D. Peters Appraisals assisting with all aspects of residential appraising.



Hann completed her coursework online and has over 2,000 field experience hours in addition to her 10 years at R.D. Peters Appraisals.



She graduated from Dalton High School and attended Malone College. She resides in Wooster with her husband, Christopher.







Lorson named senior licensed client advisor



WOOSTER — Steven C. Lorson joins Huntington as senior licensed client advisor.



A native of Orrville, he has more than 10 years of experience in the financial services industry with a focus on the financial advisory position. In this role, Lorson provides a wide range of financial services to high net worth clients through a fully integrated, team-based experience, including investment management, personal trust and estate planning, financial planning, and private banking services.



"Steven’s education and professional experience provide Huntington the opportunity to further grow its Private Banking strengths in Ashland, Mansfield and Wooster," said William C. Shivers, regional president for Huntington Bank’s Canton and Mahoning Valley Regions, in a news release. "He has a solid understanding of the marketplace, which positions Steven exceptionally well to serve our clients and our communities."



Prior to joining Huntington, Lorson served as a financial advisor and private client group advisor at PNC. He began his banking career at SunTrust in Florida, and holds Series 7 & 66 licenses. He received his B.A. from John Carroll University, University Heights, and his MBA from Webber International University, Babson Park, Fla. Steve, his wife Christina, and their three children live in Wooster.