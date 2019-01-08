WOOSTER — This year’s Ohio Maple Days are set for Jan. 17 in Morrow County, Jan. 18 for Wayne and Holmes counties and Jan. 19 in Geauga County. The programs, which are the same at each location, offer educational sessions on maple production. They are timed to help producers get ready for the coming season. Both hobby and commercial producers are welcome.



The locations:



• Jan. 17, Morrow County, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lutheran Memorial Camp, 2790 State Route 61, Fulton 43321.



• Jan. 18, Wayne and Holmes counties, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mennonite Christian Assembly Church, 10664 Fryburg Road, Fredericksburg 44627.



• Jan. 19, Geauga County, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Huntsburg Community Center, 12396 Madison Road, Middlefield 44062 (This is a new location from past years.)



Featured topics include:



• Maple Research Update — The UVM Proctor Maple Research Center conducts a wide variety of research on topics related to maple sap collection, syrup production, tapping guidelines and sustainability, factors influencing the sap flow mechanism and sugar content, and tree health. This presentation will detail some of the recent findings of research and provide the opportunity for producers to ask questions.



• Spout and Tubing Sanitation for 5/16" and 3/16" Tubing Systems — Sanitation is a critical factor in achieving high sap yields. This talk will summarize a decade of research on spout and dropline sanitation effects on sap yield and net profit from tubing systems and introduce a model for producers to calculate the results of changes in sanitation regimens in their own operations.



• Food Safety Modernization Act Implementation Update — The Food and Drug Administration is implementing more portions of the FSMA law. Producers will hear the latest sections of FSMA to be implemented in 2019 and the latest on registration requirements.



• Maple Nuggets — Every year there are lots of important updates and news to share with maple producers. These items will be addressed during this session as well as any questions submitted with the registration forms and not already answered by the speakers.



Featured speakers include:



• Dr. Tim Perkins, a research professor at the University of Vermont where he serves as director of the Proctor Maple Research Center for over 20 years. His research focuses on the physiology and ecology of maple trees, ways to improve sap yield in maple production, and the effects of climate and environment on sap yield and sugar content in maple.



• Dan Milo, food safety supervisor, Ohio Department of Agriculture Division of Food Safety. Milo is a hobby maple producer himself and has been working with the federal rulings under the Food Safety Act.



• Dr. Gary Graham, coordinator of Ohio State’s Ohio Maple Program. He serves as the Ohio State University Extension Specialist for Ohio’s maple syrup Industry.



Also, there will be a trade show; reports from OSU Extension and the Ohio Maple Producers Association; Free testing of hydrometers, refractometers and Vermont Temporary Maple Syrup Grading Kits (take them to the program); and a session called "Maple Nuggets" for sharing questions, ideas and information.



Pre-registration is required to receive lunch. Pre-registration cost is $35 and includes lunch, refreshments and handouts, and is due before Jan. 11. Payment at the door is $40 and may not include lunch. Send your name, contact information, which day’s program attending and check or money order (made payable to OSU Extension) to OSU Extension, Holmes County, 75 E. Clinton St., Suite 109, Millersburg, OH 44654.



For more information, visit https://holmes.osu.edu/maple (link to the brochure and registration form) or call Ashley Gerber 330-674-3015.