Grants awarded to local YAP



COLUMBUS — Ohio Farm Bureau’s Young Agricultural Professionals program recently awarded $500 grants to 10 local YAP groups and one Collegiate Farm Bureau group. Courtesy of Farm Credit Mid-America, the grants fund YAP-focused educational programming or events, aimed at members ages 18-35.



Local recipients and their programming include Ashland/Wayne counties YAP. Funds will support YAP’s third annual Ag Toy Drive in November. Toy donations over the past two years have resulted in more than $3,000 worth of toys being donated to Toys for Tots.



2019 Ag Outlook and Policy Meeting



WOOSTER — Commodity prices, the new farm bill, U.S. trade policy, the dairy economy, crop production economics, and the new tax laws. Each of these topics has implications for the farm economy and quite possibly for on-farm management decisions in 2019. Get the latest information about these and other timely topics at the 2019 Ag Outlook and Policy Meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 30 at Fisher Auditorium on the OARDC campus in Wooster.



Learn about the opportunities and challenges for the agricultural sector in 2019. Pick up some tips on strategies and practices that may help you and your agricultural business. The day begins with sign-in at 8:45 am; the program starts at 9:30 a.m. and concludes at 3:30 p.m. Registration cost is $15/person. Registration includes morning refreshments, noon lunch and handout materials. Sponsorships provided by Farmers National Bank, Wayne Savings Community Bank, and Farm Credit Mid-America cover a significant portion of program costs allowing for a reasonable registration fee.



Registration deadline is Jan. 24. Register by contacting the Wayne County Extension office at 330-264-8722 or sending an email to ferencak.2@osu.edu. Include your name/names of those attending, phone number and email or mailing address. An informational flier and registration form is available on the Wayne County Extension website at: http://go.osu.edu/AgOutlook19.



New junior members of Angus Association



LOUDONVILLE — Natalie and Claire Atterholt of Loudonville are new junior members of the American Angus Association, reports Allen Moczygemba, CEO of the national organization with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Mo.



Junior members of the Association are eligible to register cattle in the American Angus Association, participate in programs conducted by the National Junior Angus Association and take part in Association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events.



The American Angus Association is the largest beef breed association in the world, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members.



Certified Angus Beef announces agreement with Southern Scripts



WOOSTER — Certified Angus Beef has partnered up with Southern Scripts, a pharmacy benefits manager, to help lower their prescription benefits cost.



In 1978, the standards for the taste of beef were raised when the Certified Angus Beef brand stepped on the scene.



For more information on Southern Scripts, visit www.southernscripts.net, call (318) 214-4764, or check out Southern Scripts on Facebook and LinkedIn.