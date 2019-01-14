SAGAMORE HILLS — A little more than six months after her disappearance, the remains of Foxy the horse have been found.



A hiker found the remains of the 15-year-old American Paint horse in a wooded area near the Northcoast Behavioral Healthcare facility off Sagamore Road, less than a mile from its Dunham Road home, on Jan. 6, said Joseph Stayanchi.



"It was my wife’s horse. She’s devastated," he said, referring to Joyce Stayanchi.



Foxy disappeared from a field next to the Stayanchi home July 3 while the couple were out of town. The Stayanchis were paying someone to care for Foxy, who reportedly ran off after being frightened by fireworks. She was last seen in the area of the healthcare facility. The Stayanchis initially offered a $2,500 reward for information leading to the horse’s safe return, which they soon doubled to $5,000.



"We’d been searching for her ever since. I mean we had leads all over," said Stayanchi, adding that they heard she had been at a farm in Canton, then sold. Just a couple of days before Foxy was found, Joyce Stayanchi checked out a lead that Foxy was in a barn in Ashtabula.



Searchers included Cuyahoga Valley National Park and Summit Metro Parks rangers, Sagamore Hills police and numerous volunteers.



"We had search parties," he said. "We had people searching. We had drones out, we had heat seeking drones. We had people on horseback, we had four wheelers. We had, I don’t know, thousands of hours of searching and never found her."



When asked if he had anything he wanted to say to those who helped in the searches, Joseph Stayanchi simply said, "just thank you."



He said it is uncertain when or how Foxy died.



"I personally checked that area within a couple hundred feet of where she was, maybe a couple hundred yards," he said. "I personally checked that area, probably a hundred times. We were up and down that area."



Stayanchi said the hiker posted on a website that he had found a horse’s bones and someone who knew about Foxy saw the post and contacted the Stayanchis. The Stayanchis then called township police who, after some searching, found the site.



"We walked down there with them," said Stayanchi, adding that he, his wife and other family members recovered the remains.



Stayanchi said he is paricularly upset because Foxy had apparently been left alone in the open field, tied only to a plastic chair, rather than in a fenced corral as he and his wife had instructed.



Township Police Detective Victoria Miavitz said Friday that an investigation into Foxy’s death is closed. She said that the horse’s lead got caught on a tree or branch, trapping her, and she believes part of the chair Foxy had been tied to was found nearby.



"Unfortunately, Mother Nature took its course," she said. "It’s a very unfortunate incident, but it’s fortunate someone happened to find the halter and remains."



