Alright. We are into 2019 and I have asked many people of all ages what they are doing for New Year’s resolutions this year. Surprisingly, I have yet to hear from one who has given much thought to the subject. That surprises me because I have almost always made at least one resolution, even though I didn’t do that well with the last ones. This year however, I failed to make even one. Not because I thought I was already good enough—far from it! For some reason, with all the bad news in our world…our soldiers fighting the same wars for years, the division in Congress and with the White House, marches and groups against most everything, political correctness to the point of absurdity, and many more…has been distracting enough that pondering about what little I can do seems like such a minor thing.



Like, who would care…and I think that is the point.



Of course, we all want to improve, probably in several areas of our lives. The world; depending on how you define it, such as my family and friends, or the city, or the state; would all probably appreciate any self-improvement, whether it begins on January 1 or June 30!



Imagine changes in yourself, such as the diet we contemplated. It would make us all feel so much better about ourselves when accomplished. Or maybe making the effort to read one book a week. Wouldn’t you feel you could be a more interesting contributor to a conversation?



Better yet, a change for others. A promise to give a warm smile and greeting to those you meet—stranger or not. Or maybe to volunteer once a month: senior centers, hospitals, dog pounds, Meals-on-Wheels, whatever "fits." Most experts recommend starting small. Expand your horizons as time allows and skills improve.



Does it really matter to anyone if you start January first or June 30th? Of course not!